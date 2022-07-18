DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officer Loren Courts was a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department who lost his life courageously responding to a man with a gun. The man was shooting seemingly randomly in a neighborhood.

At Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple on Monday they honored Officer Courts with a hero’s home-going.

“He was a hero. He was a hero to our family. He is a hero to everyone who knew him,” said Lisa Littleton, his aunt.

Speakers shared how Courts devoted his life to his parents, wife, and two children. His brother, who works as a prison corrections officer, says Officer Courts worried about others more than himself.

“As soon I would tell him 'be safe', he would say 'no you be safe',” said Larry Courts Jr, Brother.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Chief James White say Officer Courts died courageously responding to a man randomly shooting at people. It happened in a neighborhood in the middle of the day as children played outside.

“After he was ambushed his partner immediately rendered him aid and her fellow officers had her back and neutralized the threat,” said Duggan.

“We will get these trigger pullers, these felons off the street in his honor,” said White.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other dignitaries attended the funeral to pay respect. People who witnessed the shooting also attended. A taxi driver who gave him rides a couple times felt moved to attend.

Metro Detroit Cab Driver Steve Phillips says what is remarkable is how Officer Courts inspired everyone he met to be better, by making them feel worthy of kindness. He says Officer Courts recognized him while he was out celebrating his birthday and took time to say hello, making him feel special.

“Stand up character. He liked everybody. He liked me. He loved people,” said Phillips.

