Family of Western Michigan student killed in Detroit drive-by demands justice

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police continue searching for the person who opened fire during a drive-by, killing a young man.

The search comes as family and friends held a vigil in his memory.

The family wants justice. They want whoever opened fire during a drive-by, killing 18-year-old Damond Carpenter, to be found and brought to justice.

Friday, December 22 is a day the Carpenter family and friends will never forget. Eighteen-year-old Damond Carpenter was shot during a drive-by, killing him.

“He got killed like he was out here beefing or selling drugs or doing something, he wasn’t doing none of that, he was a college kid,” his mother Melinda says.

The incident happened around 6:00 pm near the intersection of Cadieux and Morang. The circumstances of exactly what happened are still unclear.

Damond was a cheerleader at Western Michigan University.

WMU Athletics Department released a statement saying they’re saddened by Damond’s passing. Cheer coach Chris Wang, said in part “he brought a contagious smile and positive energy to the team our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Mourners came out to remember the young man, who was about to celebrate his 19th birthday on January 1st.

Detroit police continue to investigate, but if you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to call police.