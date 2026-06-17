DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly a year after 4-year-old Samir Grubbs was shot and killed while playing at Skinner Playfield near Denby High School, his family is working to transform the site of tragedy into a place of healing — pushing to rename the playscape, and eventually the park, in his memory.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Family pushes to rename Detroit park playscape for slain 4-year-old

Samir was killed at the park on June 26, 2025. An online petition is now underway to name the playscape after him, requiring 500 signatures for the City of Detroit to consider the change.

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His mother, Jasmine Grubbs, said renaming the space would carry deep meaning for her family and the broader community.

"It will give meaning to every child that is Samir. Samir is every child that gets up and don't look and see fear. Samir is every child that goes to the park and wanna just play," Grubbs said. "And this will take back everyone's childhood, every kid's childhood that is afraid to go to the park, that is afraid to step outside because of this senseless tragedy."

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18-year-old Dayvion Shalmonson Bey was also killed that day — one of the first fatal shootings in a summer marked by youth violence.

Jasmine said support from community members, the Detroit Police Department, and community violence intervention groups, including New Era Detroit and Team Pursuit, has been crucial to her family's healing.

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Team Pursuit Executive Director Quincy Smith is helping collect the signatures needed for the city to consider the name change.

"I don't think there's a thing she could ask and we not do whatever we can to make sure it gets done," Smith said.

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Smith said the effort goes beyond a name.

"It just speaks to the importance of creating safe spaces for families, for young people to come and not fear violence. You know, they can come and just have a good time and be kids," Smith said. "That's all Samir was doing, you know? This is where he loved to play. So it's also preserving his legacy, you know what I mean? And what he meant to that family, what he means to this community, and we want that legacy to live on."

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18-year-old Brandon Ware and 19-year-old William Wheeler were arrested and charged in connection with Samir's killing. They are set to stand trial in September and are currently being held in the Wayne County Jail.

Jasmine said that even if the two men spend the rest of their lives in prison, she has forgiven them.

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"Of course, of course. Samir was a lover like he, he didn't see nobody mean, he didn't see nobody evil, he seen everybody perfect. And so I know if he could forgive somebody for doing something to him and he was only four, I have to do the same," Grubbs said.

You can find the petition to rename the playscape here.

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