Family says man found shot to death in car that hit Detroit building is retired EMS

DETROIT (WXYZ) - One man is dead after he was shot in his car on Detroit’s east side Monday morning.

The Cadillac came to rest after the driver was shot at the intersection of Coventry and East State Fair. Now police are trying to find out what happened in the moments before.

Just before 9:00 a.m police discovered the scene on Detroit’s east side.

It’s still unclear if the shots came from inside or outside the car but police used K-9s to search down Coventry where the driver was when he was hit.

Detroit police say the suspect is unknown and haven’t released the victim’s name.

Potential family members say if it is the man who owns that car, then he is a retired Detroit EMS first responder.

The suspected victim’s family was on scene. They tell me that if it is who they believe it is, their loved one, then he leaves behind an 8-year-old son.