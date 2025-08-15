DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of 15-year-old Lawrence Dowl is demanding answers after his body was discovered at Mount Hazel Cemetery on Lahser Road just south of 7 Mile in Detroit.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Family seeks answers after 15-year-old found dead in Detroit cemetery

Dowl's body was found Thursday evening, not far from where he was last seen. The teen had been reported missing on Wednesday after he didn't return home from a trip to the store with an older friend.

"I would just say, 'Why?' Cause he ain't done nothing to nobody to the point where they gotta do him like that. Not at all," said Nikiya Coles, Dowl's older sister.

WXYZ-TV

Coles described the devastating impact of losing her younger brother, whom she helped raise.

"It's devastating, it's unreal, and this is my everyday person. This is my little brother. I raised him, too. I'm his second mama," Coles said.

WEB VIDEO: Nikiya Coles talks about her brother and his death

WEB VIDEO: Nikiya Coles talks about her brother and his death

According to family members, Dowl was last seen Tuesday night on the 19900 block of Salem on Detroit's west side. His sister said a friend, approximately 22 years old, had picked him up to go to the store.

"That night we were a little worried, but at the same time we're like, 'okay. He'll be back," Coles said. "He told us he was going to the store with a friend. Someone he trusted."

WEB EXTRA: Telitha Simpkins talks about the police investigation into a body in a cemetery

WEB EXTRA: Telitha Simpkins talks about the police investigation into a body in a cemetery

When Dowl didn't return home, the family contacted authorities.

"By that morning, instantly called the police," Coles said.

Police discovered Dowl's body at Mount Hazel Cemetery on Thursday evening. Investigators reported that the teen was wearing a ski mask and gloves when officers found him, though his family is unclear about why he would have been wearing those items.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Body of missing 15-year-old boy found inside Detroit cemetery, homicide team investigating

Body of missing 15-year-old boy found inside Detroit cemetery, homicide team investigating

This tragedy adds to a troubling pattern of violence affecting young people in Detroit this summer.

"That should really shock us, and we should really want to do more," said Toson Knight, Executive Director of Caught Up, a non-profit organization that mentors at-risk boys in Detroit.

WXYZ-TV

When asked about the key to working with young men, Knight emphasized the importance of consistent presence.

"The relationship and the consistency. A lot of times, people want to be involved, but they only want to see them once a week, but not really want to be around. These kids are looking for father figures; they're looking for mentors to be a part of their life on a consistent basis," Knight said.

WEB VIDEO: Toson Knight talks about the death of Lawrence Dowl

WEB VIDEO: Toson Knight talks about the death of Lawrence Dowl

The investigation into Dowl's disappearance and death continues. The teen's family had been preparing for him to start his sophomore year at Henry Ford High School in Detroit, but now they are planning his funeral instead.

Detroit Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to Lawrence Dowl to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

—————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

