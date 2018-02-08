Family sets up GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral of murdered Uber driver

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The family of a murdered Uber driver is speaking exclusively with 7 Action News.

Police say Dajuan Jenkins picked up a woman earlier this week on Coyle Street near Fenkell on Detroit’s west side. That's when someone drove up, opened fire on the driver and then took off.

Police are still looking for suspects.

Jenkins’ family says they will honor his legacy. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses and finish building his home.