DETROIT (WXYZ) - Anger and outrage is what a metro Detroit family if feeling after they say a visit to a hospital ended in horror.

I sat down with them as they are set to file a lawsuit, all in a effort to seek answers and justice.

Attorney Jordan Acker, who represents the loved ones of 17-year-old Essra Elkadri, and her legal team are set to file suit over what they say took place around two years ago at Children's Hospital

"They failed this family from the day they walked into the hospital until the day that they left and frankly they continue to fail this family to this day," Acker says.

Elkadri suffers from the rare genetic disorder Hurler Syndrome. It affects her physical and mental development.

Despite that, her family says she used to go to school 5 days a week and was very active with her friends at school.

Now, she's a shell of who she once was, requiring round the clock care.

Her family says she suffered permanent and serious injuries after being admitted to Children's Hospital after experiencing what appeared to be a seizure.

In her time at the hospital, the family says Elkadri suffered infections and Stage 4 ulcers, as well as adverse reactions to medications.

We reached out to the hospital for their response to the family's claims. A spokesperson dais the hospital cannot comment on potential litigation, especially in matters that are medical in nature and therefore confidential.