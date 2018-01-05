Father and son shoot at each other on I-96 freeway during morning rush hour

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 46-year-old man and his 21-year-old son are in custody after Michigan State Police say the men shot at each other during rush hour Friday morning.

It happened between 8 am and 9 am on westbound I-96 between Schaefer and Hubbell on Detroit's west side.

Michigan State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The father and his son had been arguing in a series of text messages and they ended up finding each other on the roadway, according to police.

It's unclear who fired first, but the son was shot and managed to drive himself to a nearby hospital.

The father, who was unharmed, later drove to Detroit's Second Precinct where he first claimed that someone shot his window out while he was driving, according to police who say it was only after he was questioned that he revealed it involved his son and that he also fired.

Police say they recovered a couple handguns from the father's vehicle and took him into custody.

Michigan State Police say the son has also been taken into custody.

Prosecutors will review the case for possible charges against the father, his son, or both men.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.