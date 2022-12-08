Father demands answers in death of 1-year-old daughter as warrant request is reviewed

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The tragic death of a 1-year-old Detroit girl has her father demanding answers.

Detroit Police say Justice Starks was in the care of her mother's friend when she fell down some steps and later died.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating and says they have some concerns they are looking into.

"She would be with me right now if she was still alive," said Jenerius Starks, the child's father. "This is one of my days to have her."

Starks took pride in his role as a father. He says in his house, Justice was cared for, loved, and celebrated.

"She brought joy to so many people's lives, she brought so much joy to my life," said Starks. "It was something I looked forward to."

Starks shared custody of Justice. He says the week before her death she was with her mother and he went to pick her up just before Thanksgiving.

"She was in horrible condition," said Starks, "her nose was down to the pink meat, her knuckles had blisters, her head had two knots on and she was explaining to me that this was Hands, Mouth, and Foot disease."

Starks says he gave Justice's mother the benefit of the doubt but he did have concerns.

"I didn't want to drop her back off that Sunday," said Starks, "I had her from Wednesday afternoon to Sunday night and that was the last time I see her."

A text was how Starks says he found out his daughter fell and had a significant brain injury.

Detroit police say Justice was left in the care of a "non-parent" at the time and her mother said the injuries were accidental.

Starks says he does not know the person who was watching Justice.

"By the time I got to the hospital she was covered in breathing tubes, a ventilator, and eight IVs," said Starks.

Justice was later declared brain dead and passed away on December 1st. The autopsy results are still pending.

Detroit police have yet to declare the child's death suspicious, but they have submitted a warrant request.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office, it is under review.

"She was running around on Thanksgiving and walking from person to person," said Stark, "and sitting on my mom's lap."

"In my head, I thought I was being a good father and taking care of my daughter."

We did reach out to Justice's mom---but were only able to get in touch with the child's grandmother. She said she was devasted and missing her grandbaby.

We did not receive a response to any of the accusations.

