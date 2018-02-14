Father of DPD Officer Darren Weathers talks about his son's passion for helping others

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "Even in his death, I'm proud of him," said Lewis Weathers about his son, Detroit Police Officer Darren Weathers, who was killed in a crash Tuesday in Southwest Detroit. "My son, Darren Weathers, was a very outstanding young man. He loved his country."

Darren served in the Army and in the Michigan National Guard before joining the police department a year and a half ago. And he'd already received the Medal of Valor for saving his partner, Waldis Johnson, after he'd been shot in the head.

Most recently, Officer Weathers was assigned to the department's Integrity Unit where they investigate other officers accused of misconduct.

Lewis Weathers says his son was always reaching for the top and loved protecting and serving the citizens of Detroit.

"We live in the real world here, and my son, the job that he decided to do, he really fully understood that it was a dangerous job. My son didn't run from danger. He wasn't afraid of doing his job, but the reality of losing him, I can take it more because he was doing what he wanted to do. He was doing what he loved," Weathers told 7 Action News.

