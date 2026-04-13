FBI and Detroit police investigate human remains found by a construction crew in a west side vacant lot

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A gruesome discovery in a west side neighborhood has triggered a large-scale investigation involving the FBI and Detroit police. A construction crew working on a home near a vacant lot uncovered human remains, prompting federal agents to spend the day excavating the property for more evidence.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

FBI, DPD conducting dig at property on Detroit's west side

The Detroit Police Department said it is in the early stages of its investigation. The FBI said there is no threat to the public.

The FBI is assisting Detroit police in a dig for human remains in a vacant lot on the city’s west side. The investigation began Sunday. Neighbors told me a construction crew was renovating a recently purchased home on Oregon near I-96 and Tireman Sunday afternoon when workers made a jarring discovery.

"They found a human head, skull that I’m aware of. So yeah, it’s pretty disturbing," Tiara Owens said.

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Owens lives across the street and watched as workers called authorities Sunday afternoon. Other neighbors said their neighborhood was soon flooded with police.

"It was some people walking around with dogs, I think K-9 dogs. Police? Yeah. And they’ve been sitting here. This morning I came out here on the porch and the team had already started their investigation," Latrice Williams said.

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Officers secured the lot overnight until an FBI forensics team arrived. DTE is providing heavy excavating equipment as teams sift through the soil at multiple sites across the property. The scale of the search has neighbors on edge.

"Is it a bit unnerving knowing that someone found what they believed to be a skull down there? Yes. Yes, it is because I have a 1, 2, and 3-year-old. My baby girl just turned 1," Williams said.

It is unclear how long the supposed remains may have been at the lot. Owens says the lot has been vacant for a few years now. She is hoping that the dig and investigation finally provides answers for a grieving family.

"Hopefully this gives somebody some closure because it’s no telling who it is, how long they’ve been missing... so prayers out to the family," Owens said.

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