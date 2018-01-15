DETROIT (WXYZ) - People who were shot at while driving on Detroit freeways a month ago had to call 911 fast while literally under fire.

One man called from I-96 near Davison. He said the shots were fired from another moving car.

“I seen his arm sticking out and I heard pop-pop-pop. And I was looking in my mirror and I see cars moving out the way. And the next thing I know something is hitting the side of my car.”

The dispatcher asked for more information. “Did you actually see a weapon?

"I seen fire. I know a gun. I’m sitting over here in the left hand lane. I think my tires are flat."

The car was described as a silver or gray sedan, possibly a Chevy. “And this was an African American guy. And this guy was flying down here.”

The dispatcher continued gathering information. “We’re you injured sir?"

"No I’m not. As soon as I seen it, I ducked down, I hurried up and pulled over. I got flat tires, oh my goodness.”

In four different incidents one man was shot in the leg while driving on I-94 on the east side. He was seen on gas station surveillance video and a bystander called 911 about him.

“He say he got no idea. He was on the freeway. Somebody shot through the freeway, I guess. He pulled up right now.”

The dispatcher in this case gathered more information.

“Is he breathing?"

"Yeah, he’s breathing. Okay. He was going on 94 west and the bullets came out of nowhere."

"Okay is there any serious bleeding?"

"Is there any serious bleeding? He say he doesn’t know. He hasn’t looked at it."

"Is there more than one wound?"

"No its just one shot, right? He says that’s all he can see.”

No arrests have been made. Police don’t know if there’s more than one person and more than one car involved in these shootings. Anyone with information can call 911.