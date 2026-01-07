Federal funding freeze concerns threaten local daycares and families

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The possibility of federal funding freezes is raising new concerns for local daycares and families. Providers say even the threat of cuts could mean higher costs and fewer childcare options.

For centers like All God's Children Developmental Learning Center, margins are already thin. Director Arleen Allen says many programs rely on a mix of subsidies and tuition, and any disruption can quickly turn into a crisis.

"Currently, we have 30, and out of the 30 children, I'm going to say we have 3 paid families," Allen said.

In Washington, ongoing budget talks and the threat of federal funding freezes are leaving childcare providers across the country in limbo.

Allen says without reliable funding, even paying her staff becomes a daily question mark.

"We cannot pay our teachers. And then this check, they say we're good. What about the next two weeks? Do we have these teachers work? And then they work, and we tell them we can't pay you," Allen said.

For parents, the uncertainty is just as stressful. Working mom Raina Ambrose says childcare isn't a luxury — it's a lifeline.

"Not being able to get my 1-year-old to daycare so that I can go to work to have some type of sustainability of life, it's… It's crazy," Ambrose said.

And it's another financial pressure many families feel is pushing them to the edge.

"It almost makes it impossible to have a family in America, and today, it really does," Ambrose said.

Back at the center, Allen says the worst part is not knowing what tomorrow brings — for staff or for parents.

"I like to provide the parents with the service that they can trust that they know they're gonna get up in the morning, and childcare is open," Allen said.

