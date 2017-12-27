Fire rips through apartment building on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Five children were rushed to the hospital after an apartment fire that broke out on Detroit's west side.

Firefighters say the fire ripped through the three-story building, forcing two adults to jump out of window.

What wasn't burned was covered in water and is now iced over.

Jessie Washington, a resident at the building who works the night shift, returned to see his building mostly destroyed by fire and smoke.

"This was just intact before I left," he said. I just walked through these hallways, I was just chilling here. It's just amazing how all this can change overnight."

Fire investigators say the two people who jumped from the blaze had minor injuries.

Five children were taken to the hospital as a precaution; at least one was treated for smoke inhalation.

In addition, a firefighter was treated for second-degree burns to his face and neck.

Fire investigators believe the fire was sparked in the electrical system.