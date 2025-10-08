Former Detroit Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick dies at 80

(WXYZ) — Former US Congresswoman and the mother of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, has died at the age of 80.

The Kilpatrick family released the following statement on the passing of Cheeks Kilpatrick:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, a tireless warrior for the city of Detroit and an unwavering champion for her constituents. For over 32 years, Congresswoman Kilpatrick held elected office with passion, integrity, and an unyielding commitment to bringing positive change to our community.



Serving in the United States Congress for 14 remarkable years, she was the voice of a district that encompassed much of Detroit, along with Ecorse, River Rouge, and surrounding areas. As a distinguished member of the Congressional Black Caucus and a dedicated Appropriations Committee member, Congresswoman Kilpatrick advocated fiercely for her district, securing more funding for Detroit than any other member in the history of the United States Congress. Her incredible efforts led to monumental projects that will forever reshape our beloved city and enhance the lives of countless residents.



Congresswoman Kilpatrick's legacy is etched into the fabric of Detroit – from the vibrant Detroit Riverwalk to the iconic train running down Woodward Avenue. Her vision and dedication have left an indelible mark that will be felt for generations to come.



She is survived by her two children and her eight cherished grandchildren, who carry forward her spirit and commitment to service. She will be deeply missed not only by her family and friends but by the entire Detroit community that she loved so dearly.



In honor of Congresswoman Kilpatrick, we encourage everyone to reflect on their own role in making our community a better place and to continue the courageous work she championed for all.

Cheeks Kilpatrick served in the US House from 1997 until 2011, after losing reelection in 2010 amidst her son's legal problems.

7 News Detroit Editorial/Public Affairs Director Chuck Stokes remembered Cheeks Kilpatrick this way: