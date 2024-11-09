Free child support help program being held November 9 in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic, in coordination with the Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan and the Wayne County Friend of the Court is holding a Free Child Support Help Program on Saturday, November 9 from 1-4 p.m.

The event will be held at the Wayne County Community College District Northwest Campus at 8200 W. Outer Drive in Detroit. The event is open to anyone with a question about their Wayne County child support case. Attendees will benefit from the expertise of experienced, volunteer family law attorneys who will provide legal consulting related to such topics as child support, parenting time and custody issues. The attorneys will also help with completing motion packets.

A brief presentation of the Arrears Forgiveness Program for Michigan State Owed Arrearage will be held onsite at 1 p.m., but attendance to that presentation is not required during the three-hour event. Interested parties can also meet with child support professionals who are available to assist parents with completing the necessary paperwork to be eligible for this program. If qualified, they may be entitled to have some or all of their state arrearages eliminated. Several public community service agencies will be onsite to offer additional resources and non-legal support for all attendees including the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS), Focus: HOPE, Michigan Office of Child Support, The Children’s Center-Fatherhood Initiative and the Third Circuit Court Jury Services department.

For further questions about the event, please call the Wayne County Friend of the Court at 313-224-6639. Those who have specific questions about their Friend of the Court case can call 1-844-785-7593.