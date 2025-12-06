Free coat giveaway for kids to be held December 6 in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Marshall Mathers Foundation, along with Beasley Media Detroit, International Outdoor, Forman Mills, and The Bel Air Luxury Cinema, proudly announce a community partnership to distribute hundreds of new free coats to school children in the metro Detroit area.

The free coat giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 6th, at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on Eight Mile Road in Detroit.

This event is open to all school-aged children in the metro Detroit area. No prior registration is required. The child must be present to receive a coat. The outwear will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.