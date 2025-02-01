Friends of the Detroit River to host the Shiver on the River Eco Fair on February 1

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Friends of the Detroit River (FDR) is back this year to host the Shiver on the River Eco Fair on Saturday, February 1, with some amazing partners. The event will take place inside the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle State Park from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Detroit Bird Alliance [detroitbirdalliance.org] will host a Winter Birding Caravan from 9 a.m. until noon. Pre-registration for winter birding is required. The Belle Isle Nature Center [belleislenaturecenter.org] will host event activities at the Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Highlights will also include free caricature drawings, a magic show, face painting, and ice carvings. This event is free and open to all ages.