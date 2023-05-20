"Friends with Classic Cars” 2023 meet-up set for May 20 & 21 in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Etheldra Mae Williams Park will kick off the 2023 season with its sixth gathering of retroactive and restored motorcars. The “Friends with Classic Cars” event will be held May 20 and 21in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood.

The free, fun and family friendly affair will bring together scores of vintage vehicles and their owners, including a 1926 Model TT Truck once owned by the Faygo Beverage Company, a decommissioned 1990 FMC Firetruck once belonging to the city of Grosse Point and an all original 1958 Lincoln Premier Coupe with plastic seat covers.

Members of the “Detroit Lincoln Group” will also be in attendance. Established in 2017, this lot of Lincoln Lovers has more than sixty members with a compendium of vehicles ranging from the 1930’s to the 1980’s. The Antique Touring Company will bring their 1929 Model T Woody Wagon and offer Free Rides around the grounds and around the block. Parks Old Style Bar Be Que and the original Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut will have their delectable dinners for sale. For more details, visit www.WilliamsPark.Org.