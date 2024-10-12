Friends with Classic Cars, the Last Hurrah!

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — On Saturday and Sunday October 12 and 13, the Etheldra Mae Williams Park in Detroit will host the ninth addition of “Friends with Classic Cars.” The park is located at 14300 Burgess, between Lyndon and Acacia.

This twice yearly meet-up of antique cars will bring together scores of vehicles built in or before 1994. Owners will have an opportunity to show off their beloved treasures one more time before the end of the season. This year the park will have a 20’ viewing screen to broadcast the Detroit Lions game on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. If the Tigers play during the event, their game will also be broadcast.

The event is family friendly and free to the public. Saturday's fun begins at noon, Sunday's begins at 6 p.m. Any vehicle thirty years or older is welcome to participate. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and tell and friend.