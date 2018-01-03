From homeless to hopeful: Help from the cold is a phone call away

DETROIT (WXYZ) - When you see someone living on the streets, bundled up on the sidewalk, or wherever they can...in the bitter cold, what would you do?

Do you stop to see if they need help or do you just keep going?

I spent some time with three incredible SOULS, who won’t just walk away.

They work with the Cass Community Social Services in Detroit.

“We all need help out here and we need more people than just us to be able to help the homeless population out there in the city of Detroit”, says Kevin Giles, Manager of the Mobile Outreach Team.

Every single day, they hit the streets to come to the aid of the homeless, the mentally ill, the cold, the hungry, those who need help and hope.

They are often called the “Night Angels”, you can call them if you or someone you know needs help. They tell me, they do NOT turn anyone away.

Cass Community Social Services: 313-883-2277