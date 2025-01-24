Golf at the Big House?! Upper Deck Golf coming to Michigan Stadium in May

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Golfers will soon have the opportunity to play a round from inside Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

According to Upper Deck Golf, the experience is coming to the Big House starting in late May.

Tee times will run from May 30 through June 1.

Participants will tee off from the upper level of the stadium.

There are even VIP tee times, which include a more premium experience. VIP fans will enjoy driving, chipping, and putting challenges, in addition to a complimentary meal.

Registration for tee times is not yet open, but you can register now for early access to times at https://upperdeckgolfing.com/michiganstadium/. Tee times are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

