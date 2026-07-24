Gordie Howe International Bridge opening draws fanfare in Canada but silence on Michigan side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Gordie Howe International Bridge is days away from opening to vehicle traffic, but while Canadian officials marked the milestone with a celebration Friday, the Michigan side of the Detroit River was notably quiet — and some metro Detroiters want to know why.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video reports:

Detroiters respond to ribbon cutting in Canada

Gordie Howe Bridge opens with fanfare in Canada, not Michigan

A joint U.S.-Canada grand opening celebration had been planned but was canceled by Canadian officials, citing President Trump's tariff threats against the country.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's reports on the Canadian celebration:

Officials, Howe family celebrate ribbon-cutting for Gordie Howe bridge

Officials, Howe family celebrate ribbon-cutting for Gordie Howe bridge

At Delray Park, which sits in the shadow of the new span connecting the U.S. and Canada, only a handful of people were present Friday. Resident Cassandra Combs said the political tensions behind the canceled celebration troubled her.

"I don't think Trump should have done that. That's my opinion. My opinion is that they send firefighters to help us when we have problems with fires, and that we should do the same as a country."

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Interview with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens:

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens talks about Gordie Howe ribbon cutting

Derrick White said the lack of an American event felt like a missed opportunity for the community.

"I think they should have a — think they should have a celebration. It is a part of our community. Anytime we've got some part of our community, we need to be a part of it."

Kolton Cushing echoed that sentiment.

"I mean, I believe in their celebration over there, too, but I think we should have our own celebration over here also. Why not? We have the perfect city to do it right here."

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said she had not heard of any state-level plans to mark the opening.

"As of now, I haven't heard anything from the governor or the state about plans for a celebration. But as I've said many times, we're very excited because this bridge is going to be a huge boost to both the city and the state's economy. We'll benefit tremendously from this expansion and additional connection. So we're hopeful everything goes as planned Monday."

I reached out to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office asking why Michigan did not hold an event marking the bridge's opening. As of Friday, no response had been received.

The Trump White House, when asked why no U.S. government officials held special celebrations for the new crossing, responded: "Nothing will change the fact that President Trump renegotiated an incredible deal for America on the Gordie Howe Bridge."

President Trump also posted on his Truth Social account Friday afternoon:

"Canada disinvited the United States of America to the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which is fine, considering they are paying substantial tariffs to the United States, but the original deal on the bridge, which was terribly negotiated by a previous administration, no longer stands. We changed the terms of the deal so that the United States of America now gets 50% of the profit."

Not everyone on the Michigan side was focused on politics. Miranda King said she wanted to apologize to Canada directly.

"We are sorry for today and, you know how today was. Uh, kind of sullied by that, but really, we really are just sorry overall, you know, for everything that's been going on, especially our president."

King added that the moment had not unfolded the way many had hoped.

"This bridge, it was supposed to be a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony. It was supposed to be a nice, friendly celebration between our two countries."

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is set to open to vehicle traffic Monday, as early as noon. It will open to cyclists and pedestrians in August.

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