Gordie Howe International Bridge sign up on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a literal sign that the end is in sight for the massive infrastructure project, a sign telling people how to get to the Gordie Howe International Bridge has been put into place on I-75.

Chopper 7 captured video of the sign on the Clark Street overpass on Tuesday.

CHOPPER VIDEO: Gordie Howe Bridge sign

Work on the I-75 interchange, the American and Canadian ports of entry, and the bridge itself continues.

Officials have not yet set an official opening day for the bridge. In February, during the Annual Public Meeting, which was posted to YouTube, it was projected the bridge would open in September 2025.