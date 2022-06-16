Grandfather shot as he prepared to pull out of driveway & head to work in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — He was in his driveway about to head to work when someone shot and killed 55-year Karl Lockridge.

Now Detroit Police are working to find answers as to why.

It happened at Lockridge’s home on Outer Drive near Meyers around 6:30 Thursday morning.

“Right now, I am very upset and sad that they took his life. He was a good person. He was well-loved. He took care of his family, his kids, and his wife,” said Laretha Wood.

Wood says she and Karl have an adult son together. She says they remained friends through the years and she spoke to him the day before he died. He had talked about an argument he had with someone, but she says he wasn’t the type to make trouble. He worked and cared for his family.

“He retired from Wayne County Roads and then he went on to work for the city because he was too young to get his pension,” said Wood.

His young granddaughter asked a reporter on the scene to share that he loved his grandchildren and was an excellent grandpa.

Police Thursday afternoon responded to his house to break up arguments between loved ones. Emotions are high as police search for answers as to what happened.

“I just hope they find the person who did this to him because he didn’t deserve it. He didn’t deserve it,” said Wood.

