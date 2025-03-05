Great Lakes Water Authority says 54-inch main in southwest Detroit is repaired, next steps being determined

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officials with the Great Lake Water Authority say a major milestone has been reached in southwest Detroit as they have completed repairs to the 54-inch water transmission main that broke last month.

ORIGINAL REPORT FROM FEBRUARY 17: Neighborhood in Southwest Detroit flooded after water main break

Along with this milestone, GLWA also says the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has completed repairs to a six-inch water main, and sewer cleaning to remove debris in the impacted area has also been completed.

Yet to be completed are repairs to a gas main by DTE Energy, which are scheduled for the week of March 10, and the completion of steps to ready the 54-inch main to resume service. Teams are currently evaluating the next steps for that now.

The transmission link, which is located at Beard and Rowan in southwest Detroit, ruptured in the early morning hours of February 17, flooding a large section of southwestern Detroit.

Dozens of people have been displaced while the city completes cleanup of their homes, including the installation of new water heaters and furnaces.

REPORT: Detroit replacing water heaters and furnaces in SW Detroit

Residents impacted by the water main break can call (313) 774-5261 to be connected to emergency resources through the City of Detroit.

