Green light camera capture arrest of man Good Samaritans stopped in rape

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Good Samaritans are being credited with stopping a man accused of sexual assault.

Forth-nine-year-old Gerald Fuller was arrested at a green light location Sunday.

Surveillance cameras caught his arrest.

Two people were driving near Grand River and Schoolcraft when they say they saw Fuller raping a woman.

The pair stopped him, chasing the suspect to a nearby gas station, cornering him until police showed up.

Fuller faces multiple charges including criminal sexual assault and a “fourth strike” - meaning he has 3 previous violent felonies.

If convicted on this 4th one, he faces a mandatory 25-year sentence.