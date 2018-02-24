Green light camera capture arrest of man Good Samaritans stopped in rape

Cloudy
Good Samaritans are being credited with stopping a man accused of sexual assault. Forth-nine-year-old Gerald Fuller was arrested at a green light location Sunday. Surveillance cameras caught his arrest.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Good Samaritans are being credited with stopping a man accused of sexual assault.
Forth-nine-year-old Gerald Fuller was arrested at a green light location Sunday.
Surveillance cameras caught his arrest.
Two people were driving near Grand River and Schoolcraft when they say they saw Fuller raping a woman.
The pair stopped him, chasing the suspect to a nearby gas station, cornering him until police showed up.
Fuller faces multiple charges including criminal sexual assault and a “fourth strike” - meaning he has 3 previous violent felonies.
If convicted on this 4th one, he faces a mandatory 25-year sentence.
