Hip-hop enthusiasts and music lovers can now experience the rich history of Detroit’s hip-hop scene

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ — Hip-hop enthusiasts and music lovers alike can now experience the rich history of Detroit’s hip-hop scene with the launch of the first-ever Hip-Hop History Tour of Detroit.

Led by a celebrity Detroit recording artist, this fully guided tour offers an immersive experience into the city's vibrant hip-hop culture. Participants of the inaugural Hip-Hop History Tour on August 11th, will have the opportunity to visit iconic landmarks that have shaped Detroit's hip-hop scene, including viewing J. Dilla's House, Rhythm Kitchen and Stanley’s, The Hip-Hop Shop where Hip-Hop battles with Proof took place, Future Funk Records, Historic Def Sound Studio which was Detroit’s First Hip-Hop Recording Studio, and the legendary Shelter. Guests will also have access to a behind-the-scenes tour of a Detroit recording studio and the chance to meet industry professionals who have made contributions to the hip-hop industry.

For more information and to book your spot on the Hip-Hop History Tour of Detroit, visit www.DistinctivelyDetroit.com or call (313) 723-2273. The first tour is August 11, 2024, and the cost is $79 per person. Advance reservations are required.