Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Hip-hop enthusiasts and music lovers can now experience the rich history of Detroit’s hip-hop scene

J Dilla 1.png
Detroit Pistons
James Dewitt Yancey, better known as J. Dilla, was a highly influential and innovative hip-hop producer and rapper from Detroit known for a groundbreaking production style.
J Dilla 1.png
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ — Hip-hop enthusiasts and music lovers alike can now experience the rich history of Detroit’s hip-hop scene with the launch of the first-ever Hip-Hop History Tour of Detroit.

Led by a celebrity Detroit recording artist, this fully guided tour offers an immersive experience into the city's vibrant hip-hop culture. Participants of the inaugural Hip-Hop History Tour on August 11th, will have the opportunity to visit iconic landmarks that have shaped Detroit's hip-hop scene, including viewing J. Dilla's House, Rhythm Kitchen and Stanley’s, The Hip-Hop Shop where Hip-Hop battles with Proof took place, Future Funk Records, Historic Def Sound Studio which was Detroit’s First Hip-Hop Recording Studio, and the legendary Shelter. Guests will also have access to a behind-the-scenes tour of a Detroit recording studio and the chance to meet industry professionals who have made contributions to the hip-hop industry.

For more information and to book your spot on the Hip-Hop History Tour of Detroit, visit www.DistinctivelyDetroit.com or call (313) 723-2273. The first tour is August 11, 2024, and the cost is $79 per person. Advance reservations are required.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story and make your voice heard!