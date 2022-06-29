DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this summer, Historic Fort Wayne is now open for the 2022 season.

The historic fort on Jefferson is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through October 29. Free secure parking is available on site. Admission and parking are free.

They also offer 90-minute walking tours on Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., beginning July 2. The guided tours will include the Star Fort and barracks built in the 1840s, as well as the Spanish-American War Guard House.

The tours are priced at $8 per person, with all funds going to the fort. The tours do have a limited capacity, so reservations are required and must be booked at least 24 hours in advance by emailing historicfortwayne@detroitmi.gov. Place “HFW Tour” in the subject line.

Staff will reach out to you for information and provide an invoice. Tours are limited to 15 participants.

In addition to the Saturday tours, Vintage Base Ball with the Fort’s resident team, the Early Risers, is scheduled for the following days in 2022: