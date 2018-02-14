Home Depot hiring 1,500 associates in Detroit

Fair
HI: 43°
LO: 23°
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Home Depot is preparing for spring, its busiest selling season, by hiring 1,500 associates in the Detroit area and 80,000 associates nationwide.
From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company's stores and distribution facilities.
College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.
All interested candidates must apply online at careers.homedepot.com.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.