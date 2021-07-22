Illegal concrete dumping caught on camera in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On a lot off Beatrice and Peters streets, you’ll find a little bit of everything: a damaged couch, bricks, and even a boat.

Neighbors who live here say ‘enough is enough.'

“This has been going on for quite some time,” said Andrew Fontenot.

People come into his southwest Detroit neighborhood and illegally dump waste.

One morning around 11, Fontenot spotted dumping happening right in front of his eyes.

He says the driver of a pick-up truck, caught on camera, backed into the area and starting dumping slabs of concrete.

“I pulled up on the side and said ‘dude what are you doing?” asked Fontenot.

He followed the man to a home nearby.

“The home had concrete just poured. But the concrete he dumped wasn’t on the trailer anymore because he had dumped it right there,” he adds.

He immediately called Detroit Police with pictures and photos asking them to find the person contributing to the city-wide problem.

“We have seen a lot of illegal dumping going on,” said Lt. Matthew Fulgenzi.

He says since the beginning of the year “they’ve submitted over 80 cases to the prosecutor's office for criminal charges on illegal dumping” including this incident.

Below is a list of legal waste and dumping locations:

Southfield Yard – bulk & yard waste 12255 Southfield Open Monday – Saturday, April 1 – October 31, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. November 1 – Mar 31, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

12255 Southfield Open Monday – Saturday, April 1 – October 31, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. November 1 – Mar 31, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Davison Yard – bulk & yard waste 8221 W. Davison Open Monday – Saturday Summer hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Winter hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

8221 W. Davison Open Monday – Saturday Summer hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Winter hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. J. Fons Yard – bulk & yard waste 6451 E. McNichols Open Monday – Saturday Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cost: Free for Detroit residents!

Bring: Identification (driver's license, state ID or Detroit ID)

Accepts: Up to 1,000 lbs of yard waste/bulk waste and 4 tires per household per day

Does NOT accept: Household garbage, remodeling or construction debris, car or truck parts, hazardous waste

No commercial vehicles allowed

“Like Andre stated this has been going on for a while. The city of Detroit is going to take a strong stance,” adds Lt. Fulgenzi.

