Inaugural Merry Midtown celebration set for Saturday, Dec. 6th

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Noel Night taking a hiatus this year.

With that in mind, business leaders in Midtown Detroit are hosting the inaugural Merry Midtown celebration. The event will be taking place on Saturday, December 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the North Cass district.

More than 25 local businesses and restaurants will be offering extended hours, seasonal shopping, dining specials, and family-friendly activities. Highlights will include exclusive deals of up to 50% off, live music, DJs, a hot cocoa bar, festive treats, and visits from Santa & Mrs. Claus.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/p/DRQKSCFCdNW/