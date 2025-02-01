Jamon Jordan and Alvin Waddles to partner on Third Annual Black History Month Lecture

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Jamon Jordan, Detroit’s first official City Historian, will give the third annual City Black History Month Lecture in the newly transformed theatre at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Sunday, February 2.

Jordan will focus on Detroit’s legacy of musical excellence using the theme: “More Than Motown: Detroit’s Impact on All Music.” The lecture will cover the music – jazz, gospel, techno and rhythm and blues – that has made Detroit a unique hub for creation and the envy of the world. Jordan will be accompanied by renowned pianist Alvin Waddles.

The lecture is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required. To learn register or learn more, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1218440812269?aff=oddtdtcreator.