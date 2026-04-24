Judge removes Michael Lopez from courtroom after another outburst

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There was another outburst in the courtroom on Friday from the man accused of killing Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said.

Michael Lopez was kicked out of court again for losing his temper for a second time in less than 24 hours.

"You're not gonna help me fight, are you?" Lopez said in the middle of court.

VIDEO: Judge kicks Lopez out of court following outburst

Judge removes Michael Lopez from court after another outburst

The outburst happened after the judge told Lopez he is "lucky to be allowed back in the courtroom for a second chance."

Lopez had expressed dissatisfaction with his defense attorney yesterday, and again today after the attorney didn't object to a piece of evidence.

The trial is continuing without Lopez in the courtroom. He'll be watching from a monitor.

Lopez is charged with the shooting death of Corporal Mohamed Said in July of 2024.

Several witnesses took the stand today, including a woman who says she had an intimate relationship with Lopez, and saw him the day of the shooting.

"He was a little shaken up," the witness said. "He told me that he killed a cop and that ... he had just ran from Melvindale."

Lopez and his lawyer maintain the shooting was in self-defense.

PREVIOUS STORY: Several witnesses testify in Officer Said murder trial

Several witnesses testify in Officer Said murder trial

On Thursday, Lopez told the judge, “I’m not having an eye-to-eye with my lawyer and our trial strategies are no longer aligned, and I’m asking you to please assign me new counsel.”

Judge Bridget Hathaway replied, "Unfortunately, Mr. Lopez, we’re in the middle of a trial. So, you cannot get new counsel. Mr. McWilliams is your counsel. He will continue to represent you in this trial."

"But he’s not representing me, though, judge," Lopez interjected.

The case proceeded without a hitch. That is, until testimony wrapped up for the day.

As the jury walked out, Lopez blurted out, "On the record, before you guys leave, jury, I’m sorry. But my lawyer is no longer rooting for me and working for me. So, I just want to put it on the record… that he’s no longer working for me, and they won’t change him for me, and they don’t care about my life, and he doesn’t neither. So, I just wanna put that on the record for you guys, jury. Thank you. Appreciate it.”

Lopez continued to air his frustrations as the judge and deputies tried to quiet him.

“He ain’t my lawyer no more. I’m telling ya’ll right now. He don’t give a f*** about my life. He don’t wanna object about nothing. He don’t want to cross-examine me," he yelled.

As Lopez walked out of the courtroom door, he said the shooting was self-defense.

