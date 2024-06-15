Juneteenth Jubilee Freedom Weekend

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is proud to host its annual Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration.

Visitors can celebrate the power of freedom through special activities designed to highlight and support education, economic independence, and community engagement. In addition to key Juneteenth activities, guests can take the opportunity to visit the museum's four current exhibitions. They can follow the footprint of freedom in our core exhibition, And Still We Rise, explore the identity of black men in Double ID, from the CCH Pounder-Kone Collection. Visitors can also enjoy the incredible photography and insight on surviving and thriving in our exhibitions The Audacity to Thrive by Adreinne Waheed, and Paths To Freedom featuring the work of John E. Dowell.

To learn more, visit https://www.thewright.org/juneteenth-jubilee-celebration-2024.