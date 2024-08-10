Kemeny Rec Center in Detroit to host emergency preparedness fair

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ — The community is invited to the Emergency Preparedness Fair, presented by the Detroit Local Emergency Planning Committee and Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero, on Saturday, August 10, from 10 am – 2 pm at Kemeny Recreation Center, located at 2260 S. Fort Street in District 6 in the City of Detroit.

Learn about how to protect your family and community with important emergency preparedness, health, and safety information, health checks, and demonstrations from Detroit Homeland Security & Emergency Management, the Detroit Police Department, the Detroit Fire Department, and private partners including DTE, Marathon, and PVS.

The Fair will include CPR/AED demonstrations, blood pressure checks, Mobile Fire Safety House, Stop the Bleed demonstrations, DPD Bomb Squad, Children’s Gun Safety Information, and Family Emergency Planning, and residents will be able to sign up for emergency notifications from the City of Detroit and Marathon. In addition, the kids will enjoy an afternoon of fun including a Bouncy House, face painting, balloons, and a playscape, and kids and adults alike can enjoy some free ice cream and refreshments.