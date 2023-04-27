Law enforcement, domestic violence organizations gather for Crime Victims' Rights Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit, local, state, and federal law enforcement agents gathered on Thursday. The gathering was a part of National Crime Victim's Rights week.

“My office affirms our unwavering commitment to serving victims of crime,” stated United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison in a statement about the event. “Our staff of professionals are dedicated to ensuring that victims’ rights are protected and that their voices are heard in every case.”

Attendees were able to hear from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and victims of domestic violence among others.

"He would choke me, he would do anything he could do without putting a bruise on me. And then one day he told me 'You know what Trina, your parents aren’t going to be able to bury you like they did your sister because they won’t be able to find you," said Katrina Carmichael as she stood in front of a small crowd.

Carmichael, who says she witnessed violence a number of times in her life, is now the founder of Sister2Sister connection, a mentoring program for young women. She is also the CEO of SADA's house where she works to support victims of domestic violence. She says her activism was inspired by the loss of her sister who died 20 years ago in a domestic violence incident.

"Not only was I a child witness to domestic violence, then I lost my sister to domestic violence and then I became a victim of domestic violence," said Carmichael.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says it's important that law enforcement agents show compassion and support crime victims in their work.

"No matter how much we work and how much we care for our victims of crime, at the end of the day we go home and they have to live with whatever happened to them for the rest of their lives," said Worthy. "If they’re sexually assaulted they have to live with that pain and that tragedy. If a loved one is murdered, they have to live with that pain and that tragedy."

Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel also attended the event. She echoed similar thoughts about the importance of protecting vulnerable citizens.

"It takes so much courage to come forward and to report an assault and those who do are some of our most vulnerable individuals in the judicial system and because of that we must do everything we can to continue to protect and empower victims of these crimes," said Nessel.

At the end of the press conference, the U.S. Attorney's office presented the YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit Interim House with the 2023 Detroit Crime Victim's Action Team Outstanding Victim Services award. A representative from the U.S. Attorney's office said the nonprofit is the only domestic violence shelter in the city of Detroit and is one of the largest shelters in Michigan with over over 60 beds.

"I humbly accept this honor and indeed it is an honor," said Betty Morris with the YWCA as she accepted the award. "We're not the only people doing this work and when i look around I know we're winning."

Morris went on to talk about her experience working as a nurse in the shelter and the horrors victims are running away from. She says it's the reason it's important that the community continues to support people where they can.

"No longer are they going to be victims, they're going to be survivors," said Morris.

The support for crime victims will continue this weekend with a healing vigil at Gordon Park on Atkinson St. in Detroit. The event will be hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

The vigil will be a part of a nationwide push across multiple cities for more legislation supporting victims. The event is Saturday, April 29 from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.