Life Remodeled to host 2nd annual Prom Remodeled fundraiser on May 18

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Life Remodeled, the Detroit-based nonprofit organization focused on repurposing vacant school buildings into one-stop hubs of opportunity for entire families to thrive, plans the return of Prom Remodeled, a one-of-a-kind fundraiser designed to provide generous Detroiters with a chance to remodel one of the rites of youth – the high school prom – while supporting the organization’s newest initiative.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 7-11 p.m., Life Remodeled will host the second annual Prom Remodeled at the organization’s Durfee Innovation Society, once a school and now a neighborhood hub of services and experiences for Detroit families.

Featuring live music from classic national acts Treach of Naughty By Nature, Rob Base and Tone Loc, Prom Remodeled will transform the building for one night into an evening of party-goers clad in tuxedos and prom dresses – all to raise funds to expand Life Remodeled's strategy of neighborhood revitalization that lasts to Detroit’s eastside. Proceeds from Prom Remodeled help support the organization’s new Anchor Detroit project, which is transforming the former Dominican High School into a community hub of opportunity with programs that fit the vision and needs of neighborhood residents.

To learn more or to buy tickets, visit Prom Remodeled 2023or Prom Remodeled Tickets, Sat, May 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite.