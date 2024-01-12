Lions home playoff game brings out generations of fans

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It seems as though everyone in town is talking about Sunday's home playoff game at Ford Field.

For many because it's the first home playoff game in 30 years, for some because Stafford is back, and for others because it's the first time they'll be able to show their kids the home playoff experience.

Rob Aquilinia from Ortonville is part of the latter.

He told 7 Action News he remembers waking up before 5:30 a.m. years ago to bring his sons Cooper and Carter to a Detroit Lions practice.

It used to be that the first couple kids in line got to walk onto the field with a player and Rob remembers, "Kids come walking out, both of them with Matthew Stafford."

Ever since, the twins' love for the Lions has run deep, they both remember listening to their dad talk about the Lion's glory days and going to Detroit's 1994 home playoff game.

During our interview, Rob held up his 1994 ticket stub, "$30 got us 12 rows from the field. It was loud, it was crazy, everybody was waving their pompoms, I remember Barry chants going on throughout the game."

Rob said he never dreamed it would be 30 years until the Lions hosted another home playoff game.

Carter Aquilina said, "I’ve been wanting to go to a playoff game for I don’t know, my whole life."

Now along with thousands of other fans, Carter and Cooper are getting the chance.

Sunday Rob will be able to fulfill the dream of showing his kids the Detroit home playoff experience.

You know who else will be there? Matthew Stafford, this time playing for the Rams.

"I still love Matthew Stafford, like I was cheering for him when he won the Super Bowl with the Rams," said Cooper. "But now.. I mean he had a Super Bowl, it’s time for us to have ours. I’m gonna cheer for him when he goes on the field, but during the game, I’m cheering for the Lions."

It will be a full circle night for Rob, and likely, many other parents.

Generations of fans, all rooting for our Detroit Lions.

"A Sunday night, prime time, verse the Rams," said Rob. "I think it’s going to be one of those nights and memories that we hang onto for the rest of our lives. Especially if we win, when we win!"