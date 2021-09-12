Lions return to the field Sunday with no capacity limit for fans

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will be hitting the field tomorrow and fans will notice no capacity limits or mandatory mask mandates.

Anyone attending won't be required to show proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID test. However, protocols could still change in the future.

There are signs at Ford Field reminding people to mask up and experts say you should take it seriously because it could prevent tomorrow’s game from turning into a superspreader event.

The streets of downtown Detroit were bustling this weekend with two big games taking place back to back.

One Oak Park couple came out to see the Tigers, but they aren't so sure about attending Lions games this year.

"If Ford Field was outdoors I would go for sure, but being that it's indoors I'm not sure," said Keith Starr, "but if they require vaccines or testing that would make my decision a lot easier."

A spokesperson for the Lions says protocols requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are not yet on the table.

"You know, this is a very fluid situation and our practice for the last year and a half was to really follow the lead of our local officials as well as guidance from the NFL," said Emily Griffin, Vice President of Marketing, "so we'll continue to do that."