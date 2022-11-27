'Love Against Hate' fundraising concert to be held November 27th in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A Concert Themed ‘Love Against Hate’ is set for November 27th 8:00 p.m. at the Historic LGBT Nightclub Menjos. This Benefit Concert will raise money and pay tribute to the horrific disaster at Club Q in Colorado Springs that took the lives of 5 Queer Victims.

The Concert will include performances from R&B Recording Artist ‘Emmanuelle Jacob’, Electronic Pop Artist ‘Nay Luma’, I-Tunes Chart Topping Jazz Vocalist ‘Carmen Jackson’ and a LGBT Entertainer that’s new to the scene ‘Greg Galore’.

No outside food or drinks are allowed, including alcohol. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. General Admission is $10 at the door. Menjos is located at 928 W. Mcnichols in Detroit, MI.