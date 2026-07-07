Man accused of making threats to Wayne State University being sought by police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police at Wayne State University are searching for a man who they believe made threats to campus and other entities.

Police released a photo of Kyle W. Brown Tuesday evening after they say threats were made online. Wayne State police and other departments are searching for Brown. Increased security has been put in place, police say.

Police warned people to be aware of their surroundings and to contact them if they see Brown.

Additional details from police about the threats have not been released.