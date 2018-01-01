Man and woman shot and killed inside home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating a double murder on the city's east side.

The scene is in the 9200 block of McKinney, which is near I-94 and Harper.

Police say they were called to the scene by an unnamed person who told officers that the suspect had called and said he had shot his estranged wife.

Officers responding to the scene saw what they believed to be a body inside the home and made entry into the building. Inside, they found the two victim - a 36-year-old African American woman and an African American man, whose age was not released.

Their names have not yet been released. At this point, police say the woman's three children are unaccounted for.

Both of the victims had gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The suspect is described as a 36-year-old African American man whose name has not been released.