Man arrested in Detroit hit-and-run incident that critically injured teen
2:45 PM, Feb 9, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Jan. 21 in Detroit.
In the area of Joy Road and Evergreen, the suspect ran a red light, struck a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, lost control of his vehicle, hit the wall of a Family Dollar store and then fled on foot.
The driver of the Impala, a 19-year-old female victim, was critically injured.
Police identified the suspect as Lucious Cullen, 25. Cullen was taken into police custody on Feb. 5.
He was charged with three felony charges: Reckless Driving causing serious injury, Driving While License Suspended causing serious injury and Failing to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment.
He was given a bond for $15,000.
Police say the victim is recovering.
