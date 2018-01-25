Man charged in murder of DPD Sgt. Kenneth Steil pleads no contest

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The man who was charged in the shooting death of Detroit Police Sgt. Kenneth Steil plead no contest to several charges on Thursday afternoon.

Marquise Cromer, 22, was charged with first degree murder, murder of a peace/corrections officer, three counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer, felony firearm and other charges in Steil's death.

As part of the deal, Cromer pleaded no contest - guilty but mentally ill to second degree murder with a sentence agreement of 38-75 years and two years consecutive for felony firearm. He also pleaded no contest - guilty but mentally ill to assault with intent to murder and carjacking. Those sentences will run five to ten years concurrent for the assault and 20-30 years consecutive for the carjacking.

During arraignment, Cromer was caught on video laughing and giving a thumbs up.

The shooting happened in September 2016 as police were pursuing Cromer for a carjacking and shooting of his father.

Cromer shot Steil in the shoulder with a sawed-off shotgun. Steil was taken to the hospital, but died from medical complications a few days later, just days before he was expected to be released from the hospital.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig called Steil "a leader who believed in leading from the front," and an "American hero."