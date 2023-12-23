Man dead, 2 hospitalized in fire on city's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man died and two people were hospitalized from a housefire on Detroit's west side.

The Detroit Fire Department got a call around 12:45 p.m. about a fire at a home in the 4000 block of Western. Firefighters saw fire and smoke coming from the second story of the house.

One man in his 20s died in that fire. Two other men were hospitalized with second-degree burns and smoke inhalation, but they are expected to survive.

According to DFD, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

When asked about all the people that turn their heaters on for the first time of the season around this time of the year, Chief James Harris offered some safety tips.

"If at all possible, before you turn that furnace on, get it inspected, do a survey," Harris said. "Be careful, crack that window, you don't want carbon monxide poisoning or anything like that, but please be careful. We know it's getting cold, we know people are going to use any method to keep warm, just please be careful and please be mindful."

If you have a real Christmas tree with lights on it, Harris suggested to make sure you keep water on that tree and turn the lights off before you go to bed.