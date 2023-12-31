Watch Now
Man dies after being found shot in car on Detroit's west side

Crime Scene
Posted at 6:42 PM, Dec 31, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man died after being found shot in a car on Detroit's west side.

The Detroit Police Department got the call about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Floyd Avenue.

The officers responded to what they thought was an accident when they found a man who had been shot multiple times in a car. That man was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A spokesperson with DPD says that this is being investigated as a homicide by the 2nd Precinct. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact them at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-2587.

