Man fatally shot and child critically injured, Detroit police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed and a child was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Detroit Wednesday night, police said.

Police were looking for the child's family Wednesday night as he was found alone.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near Burgess and Eaton Avenue.

Police provide information in the video player below:

Detroit police provide details after man fatally shot, child critically injured

Police say they were alerted to the shooting through more than a dozen Shotspotter alerts. Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart told media at the scene that officers arrived about seven minutes after being alerted.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead. Several houses down, they found a child with multiple gunshot wounds in his stomach and leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear if the child and man are family members. Police are searching for the child's family.

Before being taken into surgery, the child told police he is 7 years old.

Stewart say no 911 calls were made and the shooting happened on a "very vacant block" and none of the houses in that area are occupied.

She pleaded for the community's help with providing information on the shooting.

"(The case is) wide open at this time. We need as much information as we can," Stewart said.

Several rounds were fired from what appears to be a high-caliber weapon, police said.

The Detroit homicide unit is handling the investigating with help from Michigan State Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police homicide unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 911.