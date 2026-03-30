Man pulls gun on pastor during a funeral service at a Detroit funeral home before police make arrests

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man pulled a gun and pointed it at a pastor officiating a funeral service on Detroit's west side Saturday.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Detroit pastor de-escalates situation after man pulls gun at funeral

The incident happened at New McFall Brothers Funeral Home. Pastor Darthanian Nichols asked the crowd gathered at the casket to take their seats to prevent a fire hazard. A man mourning his younger brother refused and drew a weapon.

"In my mind, I braced myself for the worst case scenario, which would be to be shot," Nichols said. "Even as he pointed the gun, I don't believe he was trying to point it. I think it was just more so his emotions, and he was talking with the gun in his hand."

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Nichols prioritized de-escalation during the confrontation.

"I say, hey, I know you're feeling a lot, and he looks down at me, um, uses some swear words and tells me, I don't believe in the God that you believe in, and I will put hands on you. I said, OK, and I walked away," Nichols said.

WEB EXTRA: Pastor who had gun pulled on him speaks to 7 News Detroit

Pastor who had gun pulled on him speaks to 7 News Detroit

Michael Kemp, president of New McFall Brothers Funeral Home, was at the front desk when the man pulled the gun near the podium.

WEB EXTRA: Video inside church after gun was pulled

Video inside church after gun was pulled

"So it happened right over at around the podium right there," Kemp said.

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"People were running everywhere. There were, there were people running from the back of the funeral home," Kemp said. "I think that we've always came to funerals to help people out, because in our community, a grief shared is a grief diminished. When we put violence in that you're destroying someone's last chance to say goodbye."

Police arrested the man near the funeral home shortly after the incident. No one was hurt. The service was moved to Woodlawn Cemetery. Officers took four other people into custody later that day.

The Detroit Police Department is working to prevent similar incidents.

"So we've been partnering with our CVI groups, engaging our community, trying to identify some of these funerals that are going to be high risk or even ones at moderate risk. Kind of partner with them to help facilitate a culture of accountability for those who would take guns in there, and also just getting the message out there, we can't have guns be our default method of conflict resolution," Captain John Stewart said.

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"The deceased’s sister is a member of my church. I've buried the grandmother, I've buried the grandfather. So I have seen this family, you know, in times past. I know that pressing charges will probably mean I lose a member. I know not pressing charges says to people that this is okay," Nichols said.

Nichols shared a message for the man who pulled the gun.

"There are people that care even though you may not believe it. There are other ways to get to the desired ending result than the path that you've chosen, and it is not in my heart to see anything happen to you. But it is really my heart's desire that you get help, whatever help that looks like," Nichols said.

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