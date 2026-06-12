Man shot while trying to break up fight involving his sister in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot during a fight in Detroit on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened on Gable Avenue near E. Lantz Street.

Detroit police say a male suspect was fighting with a female when the female’s brother tried to intervene. The suspect then shot the brother.

The man who was shot is in stable condition, police say.

No one is in custody as of Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.